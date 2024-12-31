Trump urges Mike Johnson to continue as House Speaker

(MENAFN) On Monday, U.S. President-elect Donald gave his full endorsement to Mike Johnson, urging him to continue serving as Speaker of the House of Representatives. Trump praised Johnson as a hardworking, religious individual who would "do the right thing" and help the country continue its successes. He also emphasized his strong support for Johnson, declaring, “Mike has my Complete & Total Endorsement. MAGA!” Trump made these remarks just days before a scheduled vote on Friday to elect a new speaker.



In response, Mike Johnson expressed his gratitude for Trump's endorsement. On social media platform X, he thanked the former president, saying, “Thank you, President Trump! I’m honored and humbled by your support, as always.” He emphasized the importance of quickly advancing the America First agenda and fulfilling the American people's expectations. Johnson stressed the urgency of the task, stating, “Let’s get to work.”



In addition to Trump’s endorsement, tech billionaire Elon Musk also showed his support for Johnson. On X, Musk echoed Trump’s sentiment, writing, “I feel the same way! You have my full support.” Musk’s endorsement adds further weight to Johnson’s backing as he prepares for the upcoming vote for Speaker of the House.

