Russian Missile Debris Falls In Darnytsia District Of Kyiv - KCMA
12/31/2024 3:08:36 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kyiv, the wreckage of a Russian missile fell in the Darnytsia district.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram .
'As a result of a missile strike on Kyiv, debris was preliminarily recorded in the Darnytsia district of the capital. According to the information being checked, the debris fell on the roof of a private building. There was no fire or damage,' the statement said.
There was no information about the victims.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of 31 December, an air alert was declared throughout Ukraine due to the threat of Russian use of ballistic weapons .
First photo is illustrative
