From Canvas To Screen: Legends Of The Highway Wraps Filming, Spotlights Florida's Pioneering Highwaymen Art Collective

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Written and directed by Marquand Ragland and loosely based on actual historical events, Legends of the Highway unveils the inspiring journey of eight pioneering members of the Florida Highwaymen, as seen through the eyes of Mary Ann Carroll, the official First Lady of the Highwaymen. The story explores how these artists, guided by the mentorship of renowned landscape painter A.E. Backus and led by visionaries Alfred Hair and Harold Newton, created a legacy of breathtaking landscape paintings that captured the beauty of Florida while challenging the racial barriers of the 1950s and '60s.

The film features an exceptional ensemble cast led by Julian Horton (Netflix's Beauty in Black), Kelvin Hair (Respect, BET's Ruthless), Johnell Young (Hulu's Wu-Tang: An American Saga), Ashani Roberts (Average Joe, Sweetwater), and Daniel Augustin (Rap Sh!t, How I Met Your Father). Also featuring John Dixon, Alec Adams, Jizzixious Bishop, and Christopher Thomas.

Legends of the Highway delves into the ingenuity and resilience of the Highwaymen, who sold their vivid depictions of Florida's landscapes from the trunks of their cars along highways, circumventing a traditional art world that excluded them. Alongside Alfred Hair and Harold Newton, the film highlights the contributions of Roy "R.A." McClendon, James Gibson, Livingston "Castro" Roberts, George Buckner, Alphonso Moran, and Al Black. Together, they defied the odds to carve out their place in history and leave an indelible mark on American art.

Produced by Triple Hibiscus Productions and BR Films, the project celebrates the determination, talent, and legacy of these artists.

Legends of the Highway, I set out to create a world of beauty where my lens became the brush, the actors were the paint, and the world was our canvas. said Ragland. "Through this story, I wanted audiences to see the world as the Highwaymen did-full of vibrant colors, endless possibilities, and the resilience of those who dared to dream."

The film captures the essence of Florida's natural beauty, a hallmark of Highwaymen art. Executive Producer Kenny Holmes, Florida native and one of the driving forces behind the project with Paul Barattini, brings a personal connection to the story, rooted in his close ties to many of the original Highwaymen.

Legends of the Highway will be released through Maverick Entertainment . Stay tuned for updates, including the official trailer and release date.

