Qatar Police Sports Association Holds Endurance Tournament

Doha: The Qatar Sports Association yesterday organised an endurance championship involving 16 teams made up of 32 officers and personnel of various ranks from several of Interior departments. Held at Erada Fitness, the championship saw police federation team (A) win its cup and come in 1st place, while police federation team (B) secured 2nd place, whereas the National Command Center team claimed 3rd place.

