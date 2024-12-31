Benq Hosts Networking Event To Showcase Cutting-Edge Solutions
12/31/2024 1:02:33 AM
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: BenQ, a global leader in display solutions and technology innovation, recently hosted a networking event in Qatar, unveiling its latest advancements across education, corporate, and home entertainment sectors.
The event brought together industry leaders, educators, corporate professionals, and Technology enthusiasts to experience BenQ's solutions firsthand.
The theme of the event,“Building the New with BenQ,” highlighted the brand's dedication to leveraging cutting-edge technology, including AI, to empower education, enhance business productivity, and redefine entertainment experiences.
BenQ and Ali Bin Ali Holding signed an MoU that would amplify their joint goal on consumer electronics.
During the event, Managing Director of BenQ Middle East, Manish Bakshi expressed his confidence in introducing solutions that cater to the evolving needs of the dynamic market.
The COO Consumer & Hi-Tech Retail of Ali Bin Ali Holding, Sebastien Farhat, emphasised the alignment of the partnership with BenQ's vision to deliver innovative and high-quality solutions to Qatar.
