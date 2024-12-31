Wushu Athletes From Kashmir Shine At National Level

Farhan Rasheed, a promising Wushu player from the PMDP Training Centre in Shopian, clinched a bronze medal at the 24th Sub-Junior National Wushu Championship held at Baba Budha Sahib Diwan Hall, Chabbal, District Tarn Taran, Punjab. The event was held from December 1 to 6.

Similarly, women athletes from the Khelo India Wushu Centre in Handwara demonstrated their mettle at the Khelo India Wushu Women's League. Mehreen Jan secured a silver medal, while Pakeeza Qureshi earned a bronze, showcasing the depth of talent being nurtured at these centres.

Adding to the achievements, three trainees from the Khelo India Hockey Centre in Poonch have been selected for the Under-14 Boys J&K Team to participate in the 68th National School Games scheduled in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, from January 2 to 7.

The J&K Sports Council in a statement said the selection underscores its commitment to fostering excellence in team sports.

