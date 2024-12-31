Dy. CM Directs For Adherence To Rules During Mining Operations
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary on Monday directed the officers for strict adherence to already set rules and regulations during mining extractions and the need for following the environmental concerns while carrying these activities.
The Deputy Chief Minister made these remarks while chairing a meeting to review performance, functioning of the mining department at the Civil Secretariat here today.
The meeting was attended by the Director, Mining, Member Secretary FAC, other senior officers and stakeholders.
While directing for follow the rules set up for mining operations, Surinder Choudhary said that any deviation from the same would not be acceptable. He said that the district mining officers should ensure that no aberration takes place.
“The Officers should ensure that the mining operations are carried out strictly in accordance with the set norms and procedures. The lessees should also ensure that they don't flout any rules, and they should work in close coordination with the department, so that any violation taking place would be controlled and necessary action initiated against the defaulters”, the Deputy Chief Minister said.
He further directed for ensuring environmental concerns be taken into consideration while doing the excavations. He said that we have to take care of the fragile ecosystem of our region and maximum care should be taken for ensuring its preservation.“We have to ensure that the development should be in consonance with the environmental needs and safeguards. Preserving our environment should also be taken into consideration”, he added.
The Deputy Chief Minister also directed the officers to take care of the grievances being projected by the stakeholders and take necessary steps for their prompt redressal.
