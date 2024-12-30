عربي


Chennai Weather Forecast And AQI Today On December 31, 2024: Warm Start At 24.6 °C., Find Out The Complete Weather Forecast

12/30/2024 9:00:45 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Chennai recorded 27.59 °C on December 31, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 24.6 °C and 27.7 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 68% with a wind speed of 68 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:30 AM and will set at 05:52 PM


Chennai AQI Today:As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.


Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wednesday, January 1, 2025, Chennai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 23.9 °C and a maximum of 27.36 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 64%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.


Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.
Weather prediction in Chennai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.


Chennai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 1, 2025 27.59 Scattered clouds
January 2, 2025 27.35 Light rain
January 3, 2025 27.01 Overcast clouds
January 4, 2025 26.96 Broken clouds
January 5, 2025 26.67 Broken clouds
January 6, 2025 25.99 Overcast clouds
January 7, 2025 26.66 Scattered clouds

Weather in other cities on December 31, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai 26.63 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata 20.65 °C Sky is clear
Chennai 27.59 °C Scattered clouds
Bengaluru 23.52 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad 24.91 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad 22.77 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 16.56 °C Scattered clouds
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

