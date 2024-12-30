We Need NATO

Date
(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Dear Sir
President-elect Donald trump casually and unintentionally threatened the security of the world, including the United States, when he talked about NATO countries not meeting the guideline of 2 percent of GDP for defense.
On February 12, 2024, a leader of a NATO country said to Trump,“Well sir, if we don't pay, and we're attacked by Russia – will you protect us?” Trump said:“You didn't pay? You're delinquent? No, I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want. You gotta pay.”
Although this remark is probably a negotiating ploy by president-elect Trump, it might encourage Russia to continue the war in Ukraine. And if it defeats Ukraine, may continue and attack NATO countries. We should continue to provide military equipment and supplies to Ukraine.
The United States is a member of NATO, and by a treaty strengthened by Congress, required to come to the aid of any NATO country attacked by Russia. This would precipitate World War III.
We need all of our leaders to understand the geopolitical status of the world. President-elect Trump should stick with his sound policies, which are essentially quite good, and refrain from making provocative statements about international matters.
Donald Moskowitz
Londonderry NH
