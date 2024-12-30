Global HVDC Transmission System Market Poised For Robust Growth Is Projected To Reach USD 64,478.9 Million By 2035 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The HVDC transmission systems is quite intense, with several players vying for a larger share. Companies are focusing on developing advanced and innovative technologies to improve the efficiency and reliability of HVDC systems. They are also investing in research and development to develop eco-friendly and energy-efficient HVDC transmission systems to cater to the growing demand for sustainable solutions. NEWARK, Del, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) transmission system is set to experience significant growth, with a projected increase from USD 22,963.7 Million in 2025 to USD 64,478.9 Million by 2035, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% over the next decade. This surge in the HVDC market is being driven by advancements in power transmission technologies, growing electricity demands, and a significant push toward renewable energy integration. HVDC technology is a critical solution for the efficient transmission of electricity over long distances, with minimal power loss. It supports the integration of renewable energy sources such as wind and solar into national grids and facilitates cross-border power trading. As the world transitions to a more sustainable energy landscape, the demand for HVDC transmission systems continues to increase, ensuring grid stability and contributing to decarbonization goals. HVDC Transmission System Market Analysis and Insights

The increasing need for bulk power transmissions over long distances and increased penetration of HVDC is expected to drive market growth in the anticipated period.

HVDC transmission systems can transmit electricity with minimal losses, making them an ideal solution for areas with high power demand but limited infrastructure.

The increasing demand for renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar power.

These energy sources are often located in remote areas, far from population centers, and require efficient transmission systems to bring the electricity to where it is needed.

HVDC transmission systems are well-suited to this task, as they are able to transmit large amounts of electricity over long distances with minimal losses.

The increasing demand for electric vehicles and other forms of electric transportation is also driving the growth of the HVDC transmission system market.

As more and more vehicles become electric, the need for more efficient and reliable charging infrastructure grows, which requires the installation of HVDC transmission systems. With the development of new technologies and the increasing adoption of electric vehicles and other forms of electric transportation, the market is likely to expand. Key Takeaways from the HVDC Transmission System Market

HVDC technology is essential for efficient long-distance power transmission with minimal losses, supporting renewable energy integration.

The market is driven by rising global electricity demand, urbanization, and the increasing need for sustainable power infrastructure.

Government initiatives promoting clean energy and decarbonization are accelerating HVDC adoption worldwide.

Technological advancements in HVDC systems, such as Voltage Source Converters, enhance grid flexibility and integration with renewable energy.

HVDC systems improve grid stability, reliability, and fault recovery, critical for modern energy infrastructures. The expansion of subsea HVDC systems for offshore wind projects is contributing to the growing demand for efficient, eco-friendly power transmission. “Advancements in HVDC systems, including Voltage Source Converters, are significantly augmenting grid flexibility and operational efficiency. As governments increasingly prioritize clean energy, HVDC technology emerges as a crucial enabler in driving decarbonization initiatives,” - says Sudip Saha Managing Director and Co-Founder at Future Market Insights. Access the Full Report HVDC Transmission System Industry Trends and Projections Now:

Key Opportunities for the HVDC Transmission System Market

The increasing demand for renewable energy and the push toward a greener and more sustainable future create lucrative opportunities in the market.

HVDC transmission systems are ideal for transmitting renewable energy over long distances, making them an essential component of the renewable energy sector.

A growing need for efficient and reliable power transmission systems. Traditional power transmission systems, such as AC transmission systems, have limitations, such as power losses during transmission over long distances.

HVDC transmission systems, on the other hand, are highly efficient and can transmit power over long distances with minimal power loss. This makes HVDC transmission systems ideal for transmitting power from remote areas to urban centers. The increasing investments in infrastructure development are projected to create significant opportunities for the forecast period. Governments worldwide are investing heavily in infrastructure development, including power transmission systems.

Challenges for the HVDC Transmission System Market

The initial cost of setting up an HVDC transmission system is quite high, which makes it difficult for small and mid-sized companies to invest in it.

The high cost of equipment, installation, and maintenance are some of the key factors that make it difficult for the HVDC market to grow.

The lack of standardization in the HVDC transmission systems. Different manufacturers use different standards and protocols, making it difficult for the buyers to choose the right one. This lack of standardization also makes it difficult for the manufacturers to compete with each other. HVDC transmission systems are primarily used for long-distance transmission of power and are not suitable for short distances. This limits their application areas and makes it difficult, which is expected to hamper the market growth in the coming years. Regional Insights into the HVDC Transmission System Market

Countries CAGR from 2025 to 2035 India 12.9% China 11.8% Germany 9.4% South Korea 11.0% United States 9.2%

HVDC Transmission System Market in the United States



The growing need for long-distance transmission of electrical power has led to the adoption of HVDC transmission systems, as they are more efficient than AC transmission systems for long-distance power transmission in the United States. The increasing adoption of electric vehicles has also fueled the demand for HVDC transmission systems as they require high-voltage charging infrastructure.

HVDC Transmission System Market in Germany



Germany strongly focuses on improving energy efficiency and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing the demand for HVDC transmission systems.

The German government has set ambitious goals to increase the share of renewable energy in the country, which is driving the expansion of the HVDC transmission system market.

The increasing demand for electricity, coupled with the need for efficient and reliable power transmission, is driving the growth of the industry. The growing consumer demand for EVs and other electric-powered technologies in Germany is expected to drive the demand for HVDC transmission systems. These systems can help to improve the stability and reliability of power supply to these technologies, which is crucial for their widespread adoption.

HVDC Transmission System Market in China



China is the world's leading electricity producer and consumer. With the country's rapidly growing economy and increasing demand for electricity, the existing power transmission infrastructure is facing limitations.

This has increased interest in high voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission systems in China. HVDC systems are also more reliable and have a lower environmental impact. The Chinese government has also been investing heavily in clean energy sources, which are often located in remote areas.



HVDC Transmission System Market in Japan



Japan is a country that has been at the forefront of technological advancements for decades. In recent years, the demand for high-voltage direct current transmission systems has increased in Japan for several reasons.

HVDC transmission systems are more efficient in transmitting power over long distances, making them ideal for connecting remote renewable energy sources to the power grid .

The surge in submarine and underground HVDC transmission systems in Japan is estimated to account for a sizable market share due to several island-based projects.

HVDC transmission systems offer higher efficiency, lower losses, and improved stability than traditional AC transmission systems, making them a viable solution for upgrading the country's power infrastructure.

Japan's geographical location and vulnerability to natural disasters such as earthquakes and typhoons have increased the importance of reliable and resilient power transmission systems. HVDC transmission systems are more resilient to disturbances caused by natural disasters, making them a suitable solution for ensuring the reliability of the power grid in Japan.

HVDC Transmission System Market in Australia



HVDC systems are more efficient than traditional AC transmission systems, which makes them a more cost-effective option for transmitting large amounts of power over long distances.

This is particularly important in Australia, where many of the industrial areas are far from the leading power generation centers.

The government has also been investing heavily in upgrading the country's power infrastructure in recent years, which has led to increased demand for HVDC transmission systems. The government recognizes the importance of modernizing the country's power grid to ensure a reliable and secure supply of electricity to all individuals, and HVDC systems are seen as a key asset for this effort.

Competitive Landscape of the HVDC Transmission System Market

The competition in the HVDC transmission systems market is driven by advanced technology and geographical expansion. The rise of ultra-high voltage (UHV) systems, modular multi-level converters (MMC), and the integration of renewable energy sources has intensified market rivalry, with companies vying for leadership in these cutting-edge areas.

Leading companies are setting themselves apart by offering more efficient, scalable, and cost-effective solutions. A notable trend is the growing number of strategic partnerships and alliances, aimed at enhancing technological capabilities and accessing new markets.

This competition is expected to intensify further as energy security and sustainability become increasingly important to countries and utilities, putting additional pressure on companies to innovate and deliver high-performance HVDC solutions.

Recent Market Developments



In November 2024, Siemens partnered with a major LATAM utility to deliver an HVDC interconnection project that will integrate 3 GW of renewable energy across two countries. This initiative underscores Siemens' commitment to sustainable energy transition and regional energy security.

In October 2024, GE Vernova announced the completion of an HVDC project in Brazil, connecting a 2.5 GW renewable energy cluster to the national grid. The project showcases GE's commitment to supporting LATAM's energy transition through efficient and reliable HVDC systems. In October 2024, Toshiba announced its involvement in a 1.2 GW HVDC project in Colombia, aimed at connecting wind and solar farms in remote areas to the national grid, reinforcing its commitment to advancing renewable energy infrastructure in LATAM.



Leading Companies in the HVDC Transmission System Market



Siemens AG

GE Vernova (GE Grid Solutions)

Hitachi Energy Ltd.

ABB Ltd.

Prysmian SpA

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Vestas

NR Electric Co., Ltd.

Schneider Electric Electrobras

HVDC Transmission System Market Segmentation

By System:

In terms of system, the segment is divided into products and services.

By Deployment:

In terms of deployment, the segment is segregated into overhead, underground, subsea and combination.

By Application:

In terms of application, the segment is segregated into Energy Transmission & Distribution, Distributed Energy Resources, Renewable Energy and Other Application.

By Region:

A regional analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

