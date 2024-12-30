Al-Salam Charity Sends 500 Tons Of Aid To Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salman Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT, Dec 30 (KUNA) -- A convoy by Al-Salam Association for Humanitarian and Charitable Works of 20 trucks loaded with 500 tons of humanitarian aid, headed on Monday to the Gaza Strip.

The convoy was in coordination with Kuwait of Social Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Egyptian Red Crescent Society.

Al-Salam charity representative for the trip, Jassim Al-Tammar, told KUNA that the endeavor is continuing on Kuwait's efforts to help disadvantaged people wherever they are, especially war-torn and displaced people. (end)

