Al-Salam Charity Sends 500 Tons Of Aid To Gaza Strip
Date
12/30/2024 7:07:40 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
By Salman Al-Mutairi
KUWAIT, Dec 30 (KUNA) -- A convoy by Al-Salam Association for Humanitarian and Charitable Works of 20 trucks loaded with 500 tons of humanitarian aid, headed on Monday to the Gaza Strip.
The convoy was in coordination with Kuwait Ministry of Social Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Egyptian Red Crescent Society.
Al-Salam charity representative for the trip, Jassim Al-Tammar, told KUNA that the endeavor is continuing on Kuwait's efforts to help disadvantaged people wherever they are, especially war-torn and displaced people. (end)
slm
MENAFN30122024000071011013ID1109043166
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.