Gracefull Hometm Launches A Unique Way To Declutter And Support Denver Families In Need

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Declutter for Good, Support Those in Need with GraceFull HomeTM

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GraceFull HomeTM, a nonprofit furniture based in Denver, is addressing the critical need for essential furnishings among individuals and families transitioning from unhousedness. By repurposing gently used household items, the organization supports the creation of stable, welcoming living spaces while promoting sustainability.Declutter With ImpactDecluttering isn't just about creating an organized space-it can also help fill vital gaps in the community. Across Colorado, many families transitioning from unhousedness lack access to basic furniture and household essentials. GraceFull HomeTM takes donations of items like couches, dining tables, and kitchenware, turning them into resources that support stability and dignity for those rebuilding their lives.Addressing a Critical Community NeedMore than 31,000 Coloradans experience unhousedness each year. While some secure housing, many face additional barriers in furnishing their new living spaces. GraceFull HomeTM collaborates with social service providers across the Denver area to ensure individuals and families have access to high-quality furnishings at no cost, enabling them to create functional and dignified homes.How It WorksGraceFull HomeTM makes donating furniture and household items simple:1. Pickup Service: Donors can schedule convenient, tax-deductible pickups directly from their homes.2. Drop-Off Service: Donors may also deliver items to GraceFull Home's facility.After items are collected, they are carefully cleaned, repaired, and matched with families based on specific needs. Any items that cannot be repurposed are recycled or upcycled, ensuring minimal waste and a commitment to sustainability.Fostering Sustainability and Community CareGraceFull HomeTM helps reimagine the role of unused furniture and household items in the community. By diverting usable goods from landfills, the organization supports sustainability while addressing the practical needs of those transitioning from unhousedness.About GraceFull HomeTMGraceFull HomeTM is a nonprofit furniture bank serving Denver-area social service providers and individuals transitioning from unhousedness. With over a decade of experience in disaster and emergency support, GraceFull HomeTM transforms donated furnishings into essential resources for families creating a new start. Committed to sustainability, the organization ensures that all donations are repurposed, recycled, or upcycled to benefit individuals and families across Colorado.For more information, visit GraceFullHome or contact GraceFull HomeTM at ....For Media Inquiries, Please Contact:

EmilyJane Zahreddine, MPA, MA, Founder

GraceFull HomeTM

+1 303-536-1666

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.