Patients Suffer As Rat Infestation Surrounds GMC Anantnag

The presence of the rodents at the hospital has raised serious concerns among the patients, who have raised questions over hygiene, patient safety and overall standards.

A picture has gone on social in which at least five rats can be seen on two beds at the hospital.

The netizens have been reacting over the viral picture and demanded action in this regard.

“I am a witness to this shitt there, no matter how much you deny that is a pathetic hospital with pathetic management,' wrote one of netizens while reacting to the picture.

“It is 100 per cent correct I was in the Hospital at 12 pm I got freightened there and flew immediately there,” another netizen wrote.

An official of GMC Anantnag said that it is true that due to the heavy snowfall, rodents may have been attracted to the hospital premises in search of food.“We would like to clarify that the situation is being effectively managed by our administration,” he said, as per news agency KNO.

“The rodents may have entered the premises through external means, as the snow-covered surroundings have made it easier for them to seek shelter and food inside. Unfortunately, the attendants practice of having meals near patient beds and disposing of food waste on the floor has contributed to the problem,” he said.

“However, we want to assure the public that the administration of GMC Anantnag and Associated Hospitals is taking immediate and effective measures to address the issue. Our team is working diligently to trap all the rodents inside the hospital premises and ensure that no further rodents enter the premises,” he added.

“We have already initiated a comprehensive cleaning and disinfection drive, and our housekeeping staff is working around the clock to maintain the highest standards of cleanliness and hygiene,” he said.

“We request the public to have faith in our commitment to providing quality healthcare services in a safe and clean environment. We appreciate the cooperation and understanding of our patients, attendants, and the general public in this matter,” he added.

Principal GMC Anantnag, Dr Rukhsana Najeeb said that the matter is being investigated and a committee has been formed and directed to report within 24 hours.

She said that there is a contract going on with the rodenticide company that is expiring in the next few months and matter has been taken with them as well and have been detected to look into it.

“I have directed all the administration that such an incident shouldn't come to fore again and the priority of patients must be ensured,” she said, adding that the action will be taken against any official whosoever will be found derelict in duties.

She said that sanitation is most important in this important and there will be more strictness so as to ensure proper sanitation and patients and attendants must co-operate.

