The Crypto Market Teeters On The Brink Of Correction
Date
12/30/2024 2:13:18 PM
(MENAFN- FxPro)
Market Picture
The Cryptocurrency market has lost 1.4% in the last 24 hours, falling to $3.29 trillion. Over the past 10 days, the market has mostly stayed in the $3.3-3.4 trillion range, pulling back to late November levels where positions were also shaken out. Here is the classic 61.8% retracement level from the early November rally to the mid-December high.
MENAFN30122024000156011031ID1109042507
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.