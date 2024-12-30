عربي


Qatar, IOM Sign Agreement To Enhance Joint Cooperation

12/30/2024 2:00:17 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) have signed an agreement aimed at enhancing joint cooperation and supporting the mandate of the IOM Mission Office in Doha.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the government of the State of Qatar by Acting Assistant Director of the International Organizations Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Hammadi, while the Acting Head of the IOM Mission to the State of Qatar while Eva Naqvi, signed on behalf of the IOM.

This agreement comes as an affirmation of the State of Qatar's commitment to supporting international organizations in achieving their humanitarian and development goals at the regional and international levels, especially in matters related to urgent assistance in exceptional cases, as the State of Qatar believes in the principle of international partnership in achieving common general goals.

