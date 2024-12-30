In Psychology Today, Experts On Invisible Work Call For December's Unsung Heroes At Home & Work To Get Deliberative Rest

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Janelle Wells and Dr. Doreen MacAulay

Authors of Our (In)visible Work empathize with the overworked and underappreciated December champions and cite the importance of rest for their well-being

- Drs. Wells and MacAulay

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the year comes to a close, many things are getting wrapped up-whether it is that big project at work, the year-end books, holiday shopping, executing family holiday plans, or final details for a winter vacation. An overburdened, unsung hero organizes these activities in the home or workplace, invaluable and often unnoticed tasks.

In a new Psychology Today column , authors, academics, and workplace experts Janelle E. Wells, Ph.D., and Doreen MacAulay, Ph.D., proclaimed that the unsung heroes who take responsibility for putting pieces of the puzzle together are often not recognized, appreciated, or compensated for maintaining the smooth functioning of daily work and family life. This 'invisible work' refers to the often unnoticed and unacknowledged tasks and responsibilities that are crucial for the functioning of a team, a family, or a community.

“This labor is rarely celebrated even though its absence would make everything fall apart,” wrote Drs. Wells and MacAulay.“We need to start acknowledging all the roles and responsibilities that fall under the invisible work umbrella if we want to reduce the stress of the season. As we recognize the invisible work that supports us, it's also important to address the need for rest that helps recharge those who are carrying these unseen loads. Rest isn't just about taking a break; it's about intentional recovery that helps restore balance and well-being.”

Drs. Wells and MacAulay recently published a new book, Our (In)visible Work. Their book examines the causes and dangers of invisible work, offering practical solutions and strategies to address the issues faced by our unsung heroes, working mothers, professional women, people of color, and so many others. This comprehensive guide draws on their extensive research and expertise to explain how uncompensated labor often forces people to undertake chores, duties, and responsibilities without recognition or compensation. Our (In)visible Work is available for purchase and further reading HERE .

Their seventh Psychology Today column of the year (read their other columns ) describes the people under the most stress this holiday season:

.Consider the person responsible for the team project's final report. They juggle countless tasks-chasing down contributors, compiling data, ensuring everything aligns-yet they are often just recognized for their official portion of the report, and their role in the consolidation of information usually goes unnoticed. Some provide wrapping paper and ribbons, but without the invisible tape, it would not all come together. No one marvels at the tape, but without it, nothing sticks.

.Now, consider the person in your family who ensures every gift is purchased and no one is left off the shopping list. By curating a list to ensure that everyone feels special, these people manage the mental load of the season, balancing budgets, schedules, and expectations while ensuring everyone enjoys the festivities. Yet, much of this work goes unrecognized. How many of us stop to acknowledge the workload and the energy spent behind the scenes, ensuring everything is just right?

The authors empathize with the overworked December champions and note the importance of rest for their well-being.“Rest isn't just about taking a break; it's about intentional recovery that helps restore balance and well-being,” they write, citing renowned technology author and futurist Alex Soojung-Kim Pang's concept of deliberate rest ( ).

“Scholars from the University of Southern California's Center for Affective Neuroscience, Development, Learning and Education ( ) note that this type of deliberate rest allows for personal introspection and down time that benefits our social and emotional functioning,” wrote Drs. Wells and MacAulay.

Furthermore, the authors urge,“As we head into the slower days of the year, let's make a conscious effort to acknowledge the invisible labor that keeps everything moving. And, while you're at it, prioritize this deliberate rest to not just recover but also to nourish your mind, body, and soul for the year ahead.” The acknowledgment can empower us all to take responsibility for recognizing and valuing the unseen work that supports us.

****

Read Dr. Wells & MacAulay's article published in The Root ( ) about the burdens Black professionals face from invisible work. The authors have created a groundbreaking interactive web space, wellsquest/ourinvisiblework, as a platform designed with empathy to foster a sense of community and understanding among those who endure invisible work.

****

For broadcast or print interviews with Dr. Wells and Dr. MacAulay regarding their new book, Our (In)visible Work, please contact Michael Frisby at ... or 202-625-4328. Digital copies are available now for reviews.

****

About WellsQuest

WellsQuest is a collection of business, sports, academia, and media professionals. We exist to learn, lead, and lift by (re) investing in people to empower work that matters within the workplace and the communities they serve. Please consider us partners versus hired resources who take a relational approach to create interactive and customized learning journeys. We have collaborated with Fortune 100 and 500 corporations, non-profit organizations, and academic institutions to help develop and enhance their approach to talent development and management strategy, particularly for mid-level management. Learn more about WellsQuest at .

Michael K. Frisby

Frisby & Associates

+1 202-625-4328

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.