Bustr Dating App Celebrates 10 Years Of Empowering Plus Size Dating

BREWSTER, NY, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bustr , the leading BBW dating app for plus size individuals, is proud to announce its 10th anniversary. Since its launch in 2015, Bustr has been dedicated to providing a safe and inclusive for plus size individuals to find love and companionship. With over 10 years of experience in the dating industry, Bustr has become a trusted and reliable source for plus size dating.As society continues to embrace body positivity and inclusivity, the demand for dating apps that cater to plus size individuals has significantly increased. Bustr has been at the forefront of this movement, providing a platform where plus size individuals can feel confident and comfortable in their own skin. The app has gained a loyal following of over 5 million users worldwide, making it the largest dating app for plus size individuals.One of the key features that sets Bustr apart from other dating apps is its focus on promoting body positivity and self-love. The app encourages its users to embrace their curves and celebrate their bodies, rather than conforming to societal beauty standards. This has created a supportive and empowering community within the app, where users can connect with like-minded individuals and build meaningful relationships.In addition to its inclusive and body-positive approach, Bustr also offers a range of features to enhance the dating experience for its users. These include advanced search filters, private messaging, and a user-friendly interface. The app also regularly hosts virtual events and workshops, providing a platform for users to connect and engage with each other."We are thrilled to celebrate 10 years of Bustr and the impact it has had on the plus size dating community," says Justin R, the CEO of Bustr. "Our mission has always been to create a safe and inclusive space for plus size individuals to find love and companionship. We are proud to have built a strong and supportive community within the app and look forward to continuing to empower plus size individuals in their dating journey."As Bustr marks its 10th anniversary, the app remains committed to its mission of promoting body positivity and inclusivity in the dating world. With its user-friendly interface, advanced features, and supportive community, Bustr continues to be the go-to dating app for plus size individuals. To learn more about Bustr and join the community, please visit .

