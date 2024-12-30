Legalmatch: Prepare For A Safe And Legal New Year's Eve Celebration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ken LaMance, LegalMatch's General Counsel, NV, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As New Year's Eve approaches, this is the most critical time of the year to plan a safe celebration. Year after year, statistics consistently show that New Year's Eve is the holiday with the highest number of DUI (Driving Under the Influence) and DWI (Driving While Intoxicated) across the United States.DUI and DWI charges are often used interchangeably but can vary depending on the state. Both charges involve driving a vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs. However, some states may have specific legal thresholds for blood alcohol content (BAC) that define DUI/DWI, while others might use a broader definition of impairment.If an individual is facing a DUI or DWI charge, it's crucial to secure legal representation as soon as possible. LegalMatch, the leading online attorney matching service, can assist in simplifying the process of finding a qualified DUI/DWI attorney experienced in handling such cases. The user-friendly platform allows individuals to connect with attorneys in their area, review their profiles and qualifications, and get matched with the right legal professional for their case.In addition to helping connect users with legal help, LegalMatch has a wealth of free educational resources in its Online Law Library. Individuals can find comprehensive articles and information about DUI/DWI laws, penalties, and the legal process. By empowering individuals with knowledge, LegalMatch aims to promote a safer and more informed holiday season.About LegalMatchLegalMatch is the nation's oldest and largest online legal lead-generation service. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, LegalMatch helps people find the right lawyer and helps attorneys find new clients. LegalMatch's service is free to individuals and small businesses looking for legal help. For more information about LegalMatch, please visit our website or contact us directly.

