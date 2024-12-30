Economic Alerts On Electric Vehicles, Retail, And Housing

(MENAFN- Baystreet) For the week starting on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, electric vehicle investors will watch out for delivery data. Tesla (TSLA), Nio (NIO), XPeng (XPEV), Li Auto (LI), Zeeker Intelligent (ZK), Lucid (LCID), Polestar (PSNY), and Rivian Automotive (RIVN) will report sales.

Investors might overlook Tesla's sales results. The company's growth plans beyond EVs doubled the share price of TSLA stock in the last two months. Still, Tesla needs to defend its share while it expands in the AI, self-driving, and cybercab markets.

This week, Nielsen will report consumer buying trends, especially during the holiday. Investors have strong expectations: Macy's (M) and Gap (GAP) are on an uptrend. However, stronger brands like Lululemon (LULU) are better stocks to buy and hold for the long term.

The National Association of Retailers will post pending home sales index data. This is a leading indicator of the housing market. Stock markets are expecting downside ahead since D.R. Horton (DHI) and Lennar (LEN) closed near their 52-week lows.

Expect technology investors to trade Nvidia (NVDA) and AMD (AMD) on Friday. The firms are preparing to introduce new products at the Consumer Electronics Show 2025 (CES) the following week. After that, the seasonal weakness for semiconductor stocks may hurt their share prices.

