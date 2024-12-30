Nelco Media Merges Legacy With Innovation: Acquires 70-Year-Old AV Leader, Audio Visual Aids

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nelco - San Antonio, TX

Philip Nelson - President - Nelco Media

Nelco Media Acquires 70-Year-Old AV Leader, Visual Aids

- Joan BonhamSAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nelco Media , a leader in professional audio-visual integration and media solutions, is excited to announce its of Audio Visual (AVA), one of San Antonio's longest-standing AV integration companies in South Texas. This strategic move positions Nelco Media as a powerhouse in the AV industry, combining decades of expertise, innovative solutions, and a shared commitment to exceptional customer service.With over 70 years of experience, AVA has been a trusted name in providing cutting-edge audio-visual systems to schools, businesses, and government entities throughout Texas. Nelco Media's acquisition of AVA signifies a natural alignment of values and a shared vision for delivering world-class technology solutions. Together, the companies aim to offer expanded capabilities and a broader portfolio of products and services to meet the evolving needs of their clients.“We are thrilled to welcome Audio Visual Aids into the Nelco Media family,” said Philip Nelson, President of Nelco Media.“AVA's legacy of excellence and innovation in AV solutions is unparalleled, and this partnership allows us to build on that foundation while bringing our expertise in broadcast, streaming, and media production to an even larger audience.”The acquisition will result in seamless integration of AVA's operations with Nelco Media's existing infrastructure, ensuring a continued commitment to quality and service. Clients can expect:.Enhanced product offerings: An expanded range of AV and broadcast solutions, including network infrastructure, executive boardrooms/conference rooms, digital signage and automation solutions..Greater regional support: An increase in resources and doubling personnel to better serve the San Antonio region and the Rio Grande Valley..Cutting-edge innovation: Access to the latest technologies and solutions for businesses, educational institutions, and government entities.“This is an exciting new chapter for Audio Visual Aids,” said Joan Bonham, daughter of founder Robert 'Buddy' Tumlinson.“My father's vision was always to connect people through technology, and I'm proud to see that legacy carried forward with Nelco Media."As part of the transition, AVA's headquarters will remain operational in San Antonio, ensuring continuity for existing clients while serving as a key hub for Nelco Media's expanded operations.For more information about Nelco Media and its comprehensive range of AV and media solutions, visit .About Nelco Media Nelco Media specializes in delivering innovative media and audio-visual solutions to clients across various industries. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and exceptional customer service, Nelco Media has become a trusted partner for businesses, broadcasters, and institutions seeking to enhance their media capabilities. Clients include Miss Universe Pageant, National Hockey League (NHL), National Basketball Association (NBA), Texas House of Representatives and National Football League (NFL).About Audio Visual Aids Audio Visual Aids has been a cornerstone of the San Antonio AV community since 1956, providing state-of-the-art audio-visual systems and services to clients across Texas. Known for its reliability and expertise, AVA has built a legacy of excellence in AV integration.Media Contact: Philip NelsonCEO, Nelco MediaPhone: 210-863-0360Email: ...

Philip Nelson

Nelco Media, Inc.

+1 210-863-0360

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.