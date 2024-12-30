عربي


Azergold's Export Revenues Increased By More Than 41 Percent

12/30/2024 8:09:27 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) From January to November of this year, AzerGold JSC has exported products worth 156.5 million dollars. This is 41.5 percent more compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports.

This information was provided in the "Export Review" published in December by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC).

It should be noted that in the period from January to November of last year, the export revenues of AzerGold JSC amounted to 110.6 million dollars.

AzerNews

