Azergold's Export Revenues Increased By More Than 41 Percent
12/30/2024 8:09:27 AM
From January to November of this year, AzerGold JSC has exported
products worth 156.5 million dollars. This is 41.5 percent more
compared to the same period last year, Azernews
reports.
This information was provided in the "Export Review" published
in December by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and
Communication (CAERC).
It should be noted that in the period from January to November
of last year, the export revenues of AzerGold JSC amounted to 110.6
million dollars.
