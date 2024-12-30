Ukraine Ready To Provide More Humanitarian Aid To Syria Sybiha

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is prepared to offer more humanitarian aid to Syria and resume education opportunities for Syrian students, while expecting the new Syrian to respect Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

This was stated by Ukraine's of Foreign Affairs, Andrii Sybiha, during a joint briefing in Damascus with his Syrian counterpart, Asaad Hassan al-Shaybani, as reported by Ukrinform.

"I am here to deliver a personal message from President Volodymyr Zelensky to the Syrian people: We stand with you. We are ready to support the Syrian people because Ukraine is interested in a stable Syria and in fostering mutually beneficial cooperation," Sybiha emphasized.

He announced that over 20 trucks carrying 500 tons of Ukrainian flour will arrive in Syria tomorrow as part of the humanitarian initiative "Grain from Ukraine." He also expressed readiness to deliver significantly more free humanitarian aid.

Sybiha highlighted the presence of Ukraine's Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, Vitalii Koval, in the delegation, underlining Kyiv's serious intent to deepen cooperation in the agricultural sector.

“This serves as a symbolic contrast: while Russia has sent bombs, death, and destruction to Syria, Ukraine delivers flour - offering life, hope, and the promise of renewal,” Sybiha added.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister also noted:“We rely on the new Syria respecting international law, including Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. This will pave the way to fully restoring our diplomatic ties, political dialogue, and diplomatic presence. We are ready to develop cooperation in a number of areas.”

Sybiha added that restoring diplomatic presence will enhance trade, cooperation in science and technology, culture, and education and announced that Ukraine is ready to resume the education of Syrian students.

As reported by Ukrinform, Andrii Sybiha arrived in Syria on Monday for an unannounced visit and met with the head of the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and de facto leader of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa, in Damascus.

On December 27, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the shipment of 500 tons of Ukrainian wheat flour to Syria as part of the "Grain from Ukraine" humanitarian initiative, in cooperation with the UN World Food Program.