(MENAFN) Ukrainian are reportedly losing morale after three years of fighting, with many now calling for a negotiated resolution to the ongoing conflict with Russia, according to The Washington Post. Once determined to reclaim all lost territory, are now increasingly doubtful about achieving that goal. A deputy battalion commander, Kirill, from Ukraine’s 33rd Mechanized Brigade, admitted that the morale among soldiers continues to decline, and the mood is grim. Another soldier, Felix, said the troops are simply exhausted and want the fighting to stop. He even suggested that US President-elect Donald might be able to help bring an end to the war.



Concerns are rising about a possible reduction in military aid from the West, especially with Trump’s promises of a quicker diplomatic solution. Some soldiers fear that the US may stop supplying Ukraine with ammunition or military support, leaving them vulnerable. Additionally, manpower shortages are contributing to the difficult situation, with older soldiers filling infantry roles.



Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov recently indicated that Moscow is willing to engage in talks with Trump’s team, but emphasized that meaningful negotiations must consider the conflict's root causes and Russia's position, which includes demands for Ukraine to withdraw from certain territories and commit to neutrality.

