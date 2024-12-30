Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 12:00 GMT
Date
12/30/2024 7:07:48 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
3212917 KUWAIT -- Minister of Public Works, Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan declares implementing stipulations of Central Agency for Public Tenders circular to enhance work at government construction projects.
3212925 KUWAIT -- The first Kuwaiti planeload of relief supplies flies to from Abdullah Al-Mubarak Air Base toward Syria.
3212910 KUWAIT -- Kuwaiti coaches Saleh Al-Asfour and Malik Al-Qallaf say that all four teams in the Arabian Gulf Cup (Khaleeji Zain 26) semifinals have a strong chance of winning.
3212922 KUWAIT -- The National Guards have set an example for dedication in securing the Gulf Cup tournament (Khaleeji Zain 26). (end)
