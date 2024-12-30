German leader announces dissolution of parliament
(MENAFN) German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier announced the dissolution of the federal parliament on Friday following the breakdown of the country’s ruling coalition. A snap election has been scheduled for February 23, allowing voters to choose new representatives. The decision came after Chancellor Olaf Scholz's three-party coalition fell apart in November due to internal disputes over spending priorities, and the Chancellor lost a confidence vote in December, leaving his government in a minority position.
Steinmeier expressed that new elections were the best option for the country after failed talks on forming a new coalition. The election, initially set for September 2025, will be the fourth early dissolution of the Bundestag since World War II.
Germany is currently facing political instability, with its economy struggling and growing discontent among voters. Non-mainstream parties like the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) and left-wing Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) have gained traction by advocating for a reassessment of Germany’s foreign policy, particularly its support for Ukraine in the ongoing conflict with Russia.
