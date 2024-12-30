Brief depression expected to hit Gaza

(MENAFN) A brief depression is expected to hit Gaza, as reported by the Meteorological Department, but it brings deep concern to the displaced population who were forced to flee their homes under the relentless of the Israeli forces. As the genocidal conflict continues in Gaza, winter sets in with harsh winds that batter the already worn-out tents of displaced families. These tents, erected with hope but weakened over time, struggle to shield their inhabitants from the cold. The relentless wind threatens to tear them apart, and the residents—especially the children—are left vulnerable to illness.



Jihan Qazaat, a displaced woman in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, describes the ordeal: "We spent the entire night awake, trying to secure the tents to keep them from flying away in the strong winds, while the cold air made the children sick." She adds that the fortunate ones are those whose tents stay intact, while others face the danger of being washed away by the sea or torn apart by the wind. Life in the tents is described as unbearable. "Our bodies froze from the cold, and we have too few blankets to keep warm. The tents are flooded with rainwater, and the cold winds penetrate everything," Qazaat shares. She further highlights the scarcity of resources, with market prices for blankets being too high for many to afford.



The Gaza Strip's infrastructure has been devastated by the occupation, and the Union of Municipalities of Gaza has warned of a severe winter ahead for the citizens. About 10,000 tents have been damaged or washed away by the sea, leaving displaced families without shelter. Official figures show that 81% of the tents are no longer usable, with 110,000 out of 135,000 tents damaged. The closure of border crossings and the occupation's blockade have prevented the entry of necessary supplies, including 250,000 tents and caravans. With an expected depression in the coming hours, heavy rain and strong winds pose a real threat to the tents still standing. The situation is particularly dire for the two million displaced people in Gaza, who are living in deplorable conditions due to the ongoing conflict and destruction. The government has called on the international community to take immediate action to address the humanitarian crisis and assist the displaced, whose lives continue to be at risk in the face of both natural and man-made disasters. Despite the ongoing catastrophe, international and UN organizations have been criticized for failing to take substantial steps to alleviate the suffering of the displaced.

