Film Production Project Colorful Dreams Of Black And White Letters Wraps Up

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
The project "Colorful Dreams of Black and White Letters" by the
Azerbaijan Film-Makers Union has concluded,
Azernews reports.
During the closing ceremony, participants who were selected for
the project and successfully completed it, as well as supporters of
the project, were awarded certificates and letters of
appreciation.
Following that, the short feature film "Transformation," created
as the diploma work of the project, was presented to the
guests.
The artistic director of the project is director and Azerbaijan
Film-Makers Union Board Member Rovshan Isakh. It is worth noting
that this is the fourth project of the Azerbaijan Film-Makers
Union.
Previously, it has implemented a summer school for the
development of a screenplay titled "From Heart to Pen," intensive
film directing courses called "Film Production from A to Z," and a
workshop project for female authors titled "Profession:
Screenwriter."
Founded in 2012, the Azerbaijan Film-Makers Union focuses on the
development of local cinema as an integral part of national culture
and world cinema.
Azerbaijani cinema has come to be an internationally recognized
modern art, enjoying huge popularity and recognition at
international film festivals, which frequently award the national
films.
Over the past years, more than 300 films and 1,200
documentaries, as well as hundreds of cartoons, were filmed.
The Azerbaijan Union of Filmmakers is a member of the
Confederation of Unions of Cinematographers of the CIS and Baltic
States.
The history of the film industry in Azerbaijan spans over 100
years.
Over this time, the local film companies have produced hundreds
of films...
Following the Lumiere brothers' invention of the cinematograph
in 1895, Russian photographer and cameraman Alexandre Michon began
filming motion pictures showcasing daily life in Baku.
The first silent short film of the Azerbaijani cinematography
titled "You are caught", premiered in Baku in August 1898, marked
the birth of Azerbaijani cinema.
At the beginning of the last century, foreign film companies
such as Pathé, the Pirone Brothers Society, and Film opened their
branches in Baku and began producing films.
In 1916, a short film called "In the Kingdom of Oil and
Millions" was shot based on the novel of the same name by writer
Ibrahimbek Musabayov, and in 1917, "The Cloth Peddler" was produced
based on the operetta by Uzeyir Hajibayli.
After the establishment of Soviet power in Azerbaijan in 1923,
the Azerbaijan Photo and Film Administration (APFA).
The first state film factory started operating on April 28 of
the same year. The first film shot here was the feature film
"Maiden Tower", based on a folk legend.
Today, local film companies are producing dozens of films that
have gained international acclaim. The film production industry in
the country is rapidly expanding, making it possible for a
multitude of filmmakers to express themselves in different
ways.
MENAFN30122024000195011045ID1109041431
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.