Film Production Project Colorful Dreams Of Black And White Letters Wraps Up

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The project "Colorful Dreams of Black and White Letters" by the Azerbaijan Film-Makers Union has concluded, Azernews reports.

During the closing ceremony, participants who were selected for the project and successfully completed it, as well as supporters of the project, were awarded certificates and letters of appreciation.

Following that, the short feature film "Transformation," created as the diploma work of the project, was presented to the guests.

The artistic director of the project is director and Azerbaijan Film-Makers Union Board Member Rovshan Isakh. It is worth noting that this is the fourth project of the Azerbaijan Film-Makers Union.

Previously, it has implemented a summer school for the development of a screenplay titled "From Heart to Pen," intensive film directing courses called "Film Production from A to Z," and a workshop project for female authors titled "Profession: Screenwriter."

Founded in 2012, the Azerbaijan Film-Makers Union focuses on the development of local cinema as an integral part of national culture and world cinema.

Azerbaijani cinema has come to be an internationally recognized modern art, enjoying huge popularity and recognition at international film festivals, which frequently award the national films.

Over the past years, more than 300 films and 1,200 documentaries, as well as hundreds of cartoons, were filmed.

The Azerbaijan Union of Filmmakers is a member of the Confederation of Unions of Cinematographers of the CIS and Baltic States.

The history of the film industry in Azerbaijan spans over 100 years.

Over this time, the local film companies have produced hundreds of films...

Following the Lumiere brothers' invention of the cinematograph in 1895, Russian photographer and cameraman Alexandre Michon began filming motion pictures showcasing daily life in Baku.

The first silent short film of the Azerbaijani cinematography titled "You are caught", premiered in Baku in August 1898, marked the birth of Azerbaijani cinema.

At the beginning of the last century, foreign film companies such as Pathé, the Pirone Brothers Society, and Film opened their branches in Baku and began producing films.

In 1916, a short film called "In the Kingdom of Oil and Millions" was shot based on the novel of the same name by writer Ibrahimbek Musabayov, and in 1917, "The Cloth Peddler" was produced based on the operetta by Uzeyir Hajibayli.

After the establishment of Soviet power in Azerbaijan in 1923, the Azerbaijan Photo and Film Administration (APFA).

The first state film factory started operating on April 28 of the same year. The first film shot here was the feature film "Maiden Tower", based on a folk legend.

Today, local film companies are producing dozens of films that have gained international acclaim. The film production industry in the country is rapidly expanding, making it possible for a multitude of filmmakers to express themselves in different ways.