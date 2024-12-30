Investigation Continues Into Criminal Case Of AZAL Plane Crash
The investigation into the crash of the“Embraer 190” aircraft,
operated by Azerbaijan airlines (AZAL), which occurred near the
city of Aktau on December 25 during its Baku-Grozny flight, is
underway, Azernews reports.
According to a statement from the Prosecutor General's Office,
following the directives of President Ilham Aliyev, Prosecutor
General Kamran Aliyev has been in constant contact since the
incident with his counterparts: Kazakhstan's Prosecutor General
Berik Assylov, Russia's Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov,
Investigative Committee Chairman Aleksandr Bastrykin, and Brazil's
Prosecutor General Paulo Gonet.
To ensure a thorough and impartial investigation, extensive
investigative measures have been carried out at the crash site with
the participation of professional investigators and experts from
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Brazil.
During discussions with his Kazakh counterpart, Berik Assylov,
Kamran Aliyev emphasized the proper legal evaluation of the
collected evidence, thanked for the comprehensive support provided
in the examination of the crash site, the gathering of initial
evidence, and the investigation of other important aspects.
In his conversation with Russian Prosecutor General Igor
Krasnov, Aliyev noted the support provided to Azerbaijani
prosecutors in Grozny and stressed the importance of effective
collaboration in the investigation and the exchange of
evidence.
Russia's Investigative Committee Chairman Aleksandr Bastrykin
informed Kamran Aliyev that a special team of professional
investigators and criminologists had been formed to ensure a full
and objective investigation of the crash, which is being examined
for possible external interference. Intensive investigation and
operational measures are underway to identify those responsible and
bring them to justice.
The Prosecutor General's Office will provide regular updates to
the public on the progress of the investigation.
