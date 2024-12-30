Drone Debris Damages Five Residential Buildings In Odesa Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Falling debris from downed Russian strike drones damaged five residential buildings in the Rozdilna district of the Odesa region.

Odesa Regional Governor Oleh Kiper announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

The attack occurred overnight, with Russian forces targeting the Odesa region using strike drones. Air defense units successfully intercepted and destroyed most of the drones. However, debris from the downed drones damaged the glazing, facades, and roofs of five residential buildings in Rozdilna district.

One killed, four in enemy strikes on Kherson region

According to preliminary reports, no one was hurt in the strikes, Kiper noted.

Emergency services and law enforcement are currently working at the scene to assess and document the damage, he added.