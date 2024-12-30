Christian Lindner supports Bitcoin as reserve asset for Germany

(MENAFN) Christian Lindner, leader of the Free Democrats (FDP) party, has voiced his support for diversifying Germany's reserves by incorporating Bitcoin, according to a recent report from Handelsblatt.



The former finance minister also advocates for the European Central Bank (ECB) to explore a similar approach. Lindner highlighted that the United States is contemplating the idea of adopting as a federal reserve asset, and he believes Germany should consider following suit.



At 45 years old, Lindner is keen for Germany not to fall behind in the growing cryptocurrency space.



He is confident that Bitcoin could enhance the resilience of Germany's reserves. Meanwhile, discussions intensify in the US about whether to adopt Bitcoin as a reserve asset, particularly following Senator Cynthia Lummis's introduction of a bill allowing the Treasury to purchase 5 percent of Bitcoin's total supply.



Jeff Park, head of alpha strategies at Bitwise Invest, recently suggested that there is only a 10 percent chance the US government will establish a Bitcoin reserve by 2024, according to a news agency.

MENAFN30122024000045016755ID1109041146