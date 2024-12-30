Beef Up Trade With Kabul, Jirga Asks Islamabad

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Pakistan has been urged to expand trade relations with Afghanistan and Iran to address the unemployment challenge in southwestern Balochistan province.

Political and tribal leaders issued the call at a jirga convened in Quetta by the Balochistan chapter of the Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) on Sunday.

Cross-border trade could help alleviate unemployment, particularly for residents of areas lying on borders with Iran and Afghanistan, speakers believed.

According to Pakistan Press International, the participants said free with neighbours could boost the provincial economy and lift Balochistan's people out of poverty.

They also voiced concerns over the deteriorating security situation in the province, including a sharp uptick in target killings.

The leaders underlined the need for a negotiated settlement of Balochistan's problems and defusing tensions in the region.

The speakers expressed aversion to the current security measures, particularly the numerous check posts on provincial highways. They suggested the posts' removal to ease people's movement and facilitate trade.

