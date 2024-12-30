Israeli army kill over 200 journalists in Gaza only in 2024

(MENAFN) In front of Al-Awda Hospital in middle Gaza, the sun raised on Thursday to uncover a charred van wrote on it the word “PRESS” in large red letters.



In most wars, such an obvious sign of non-combatant status — shielded under the Geneva Conventions — would have protected the vehicle’s occupants. Nevertheless, it did slightly to discourage Israeli troops, whose assaults murdered five reporters from the Palestinian broadcaster Al-Quds Today.



Covering what has obviously been one of the most risk warzones for journalists in years, reporters in Gaza are not alone in facing life- risks situations. The last year has been one of the bloodiest for reporters globally, with was areas seeing the most alarming rise in fatalities.



In line with a news agency, the total of reporters murdered in war areas has increased by 57.4 percent in 2024, highlighting a five-year high.



High-risk regions such as Iraq, Sudan, Myanmar, Ukraine, and Gaza contributed largely to this tragic increase.



