1 Enemy Missile Carrier In Black Sea, But No Kalibr

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 6:00 a.m. on 30 December, there is one enemy missile launcher in the Black Sea, but there are no Kalibrs on it.

The Navy reported this in a Telegram message, Ukrinform reports.

'There is one enemy ship in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr missiles, no missiles,' the statement said.

There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov.

There are eight enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, three of which are Kalibr cruise missile carriers with a total volley of up to 26 missiles.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, agents of the ATESH movement conducted reconnaissance of 91 ship repair yards of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

