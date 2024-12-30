AAFT School Of Hospitality And Tourism Presents Cuisines Of DPR Korea At The 17Th Global Film Festival Noida

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – The AAFT School of Hospitality and showcased the authentic Cuisines of DPR Korea during the 17th Global Festival at Marwah Film City, Noida. The event was inaugurated by Kim Myong Chol, First Secretary, Embassy of DPR Korea, in the presence of esteemed guests and professionals.



The presentation of DPR Korea's traditional cuisine was a unique opportunity for attendees to experience the rich heritage of the country. Dishes representing the cultural essence of DPR Korea were prepared by the talented students of AAFT, reflecting their skill, creativity, and dedication.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder-President of AAFT, expressed his delight at hosting this cultural event. He said,“Food is a bridge that connects cultures and people across the globe. At AAFT, we take pride in fostering international exchange through such initiatives. The presentation of DPR Korea's cuisine showcases our commitment to promoting global harmony and understanding.”



Kim Myong Chol, First Secretary of the Embassy of DPR Korea, praised the event and congratulated AAFT for its efforts. He remarked,“This initiative allows us to share a part of our culture with the people of India. I appreciate the hard work of the students and the platform provided by AAFT to celebrate cultural diversity.”



The event was attended by a diverse group of dignitaries, professionals from the film, television, and media industries, and students, who were all captivated by the exquisite presentation and flavors of DPR Korea's culinary offerings.



The Cuisines of DPR Korea event was part of the 17th Global Film Festival, which continues to be a significant platform for international collaboration, cultural exchange, and celebration of creativity.



