NIFTEM-K Rolls Out New Technologies To Fuel Growth In Food Processing Sector

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) The National Institute of Food Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM-K) has made significant strides in 2024 with the unveiling of new technologies to growth in the country's food processing sector, according to a year-end review of the of Food Processing released on Monday.

The Institute's ground-breaking innovations that underline its technical prowess and commitment to sustainable food processing practices include:

. SARTHI Technology: Demonstrating the integration of advanced digital technologies with sensors.

. Hybrid Drying and Biodegradable Film: A concept for hybrid drying and the development of 100 per cent biodegradable film without plasticizers.

. Rapid Detection Kits: Kits for detecting pesticides in tea and harmful compounds like acrylamides and aflatoxins using nanosensors and enzyme inhibition principles.

The Institute's pavilion at World Food India (WFI) 2024 was the highlight of the year with various innovations, featuring ready-to-cook and millet-based products, Vitamin B2 and B12 fortified yoghurts, functional foods, ghee powder, vitamin D-enriched snacks, biochar from corn cobs, and state-of-the-art equipment like the Boondi-making machine and 3D printing models, the statement said.

These innovations captured the attention of stakeholders across the food industry, highlighting NIFTEM-K's role in driving technological advancements, the statement said.

Another milestone for NIFTEM-K in 2024 was the admission of 184 B.Tech. students from 22 states. This unprecedented achievement reflects the growing recognition of food science and technology's potential among the youth and society. It underscores the Institute's reputation as a hub for academic excellence and innovation, according to the official statement.

NIFTEM-K has also made an important contribution to empowering rural communities through the village adoption programme. NIFTEM-K's flagship Village Adoption Program (VAP) marked its 19th edition in 2024, affecting 21 villages across nine states. With participation from over 360 students and mentorship from 50 faculty members, the programme promoted income generation and entrepreneurship through food processing, addressed social issues and enhanced awareness of government policies in the food sector, and facilitated technology transfer to rural communities, ensuring sustainable development. This initiative underscores NIFTEM-K's commitment to bridging the gap between academia and grassroots communities.

Besides, NIFTEM-K signed MoUs with 11 renowned companies, including Hindustan Unilever, Nestle R&D Centre, TetraPak, and Marico. Collaborations with five academic institutions, including IIT Bombay and AIIA, further enhanced its research capabilities. These partnerships focus on collaborative research and new product development, technology transfers and student exchange programmes, and the establishment of centres of excellence and joint degree programmes.

NIFTEM-K also successfully transferred five innovative technologies to food companies and startups during WFI-2024, reflecting the practical impact of its research initiatives.

NIFTEM-K has played a key role in promoting entrepreneurship and startup culture. The SUFALAM 24 event, a StartUp Forum for Aspiring Leaders and Mentors, created a transformative platform for collaboration between academia, startups, and industry leaders. This annual event brought together diverse stakeholders to shape the future of the food processing industry, the official statement observed.

In partnership with HDFC Bank Ltd., NIFTEM-K provided grants to eight startups under the NSIP 4 programme. These startups will benefit from incubation support, access to pilot plants, state-of-the-art lab facilities, and mentorship. The Institute aims to support over 300 startups within the next five years, fostering innovation-driven growth in the food sector.

NIFTEM-K also focused on tackling climate change in agro-food systems. The institute organised the National Conference on Efficient Food Processing for Environmental & Climate-Change Trends (EFFECT). Key topics included, climate-smart food processing, use of renewable energy, and waste valorisation and process modifications to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The conference facilitated collaborations with delegates from FAO, ICAR, CSIR Institutes, and leading food companies, setting the stage for innovative research in this critical area.

Besides, NIFTEM-K's global footprint expanded significantly in 2024. A notable achievement was signing an MoU with the University of Melbourne, Australia, ranked 13th in QS World University rankings. This collaboration will enhance research programmes, student exchange initiatives, and potentially joint degree programs. It also hosted visits from ambassadors and senior officials from Chile, Japan, and Australia and there was renewed interest in the institute's activity from top-ranked academic institutions in the US, Canada, Italy, Thailand, and more, the statement added.