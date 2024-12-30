Rio’S New Year’S Eve Bash: A R$3.2 Billion Economic Boost

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Rio de Janeiro's upcoming New Year's Eve celebration promises a significant economic impact. The city expects to generate R$3.2 billion ($520 million), surpassing last year's figures by R$200 million. This projection comes from the second edition of "New Year's Eve in Data," a joint publication by municipal agencies.



The city anticipates a massive turnout of five million revelers across various events. Copacabana Beach alone may host 2.5 million people, including locals and tourists. This influx of visitors will likely boost local businesses significantly.



Thiago Dias, the acting Secretary of Urban and Economic Development, highlights the event's importance. He states that the celebration will fill bars, restaurants, and hotels with domestic and international tourists. This surge in economic activity could create more opportunities and better income for Rio's residents.







The festivities will create about 50,000 jobs, directly and indirectly linked to the event. New additions this year include stages in Inhoaíba and Realengo, along with the return of the Leme stage. Copacabana's main stage will feature renowned artists like Caetano Veloso , Maria Bethânia, Ivete Sangalo, and Anitta.

Patrick Corrêa, president of Riotur, expresses optimism about surpassing last year's attendance. He also notes the potential increase in tax revenue from tourism and events. The sector saw a 66.3% growth compared to 2022, more than doubling pre-pandemic figures.



Argentina leads the list of foreign visitors, followed by Chile and the United States. Domestically, São Paulo and Minas Gerais contribute the most tourists. The event involves eleven municipal agencies, with 8,400 city workers on duty. The sanitation department, Comlurb, will provide about 60% of the workforce.



This celebration not only marks the beginning of a new year but also showcases Rio's ability to host large-scale events. It demonstrates the city's appeal as a tourist destination and its economic resilience. The successful execution of this event could set a positive tone for Rio's economy in the coming year.

