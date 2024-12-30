(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Unprecedented waves up to 13 feet (4.3 meter) high hammered the coasts of Peru and Ecuador, leaving a trail of destruction and economic uncertainty. The phenomenon, which began on Christmas Day , has already claimed three lives and forced the closure of nearly 100 across the region.



In Peru, 91 out of 121 ports shut down until January 1, 2025, paralyzing the fishing and disrupting maritime trade. Fishermen found themselves stranded, with one reporting, "We've lost around 100 boats. I'm 70 years old, and I've never seen such unusual and strong waves."



Ecuador's risk management secretary, Jorge Carillo, called the event "extreme" and warned of similar occurrences in the future. The waves submerged jetties and public squares, forcing residents to flee to higher ground. In Chile, the powerful swells claimed another victim, bringing the death toll to three.







The unusual wave activity originated thousands of kilometers away, off the United States coast. Persistent surface winds generated the massive swells that traveled across the Pacific. This event highlights the interconnectedness of global weather patterns and their potential impacts on distant shores.



As coastal communities grapple with the immediate aftermath, questions arise about long-term economic consequences. Peru, a major exporter of fish products, faces significant challenges if the phenomenon persists.



Giant Waves Shut 91 Peruvian Ports, Kill 3 in South America

MENAFN30122024007421016031ID1109040753