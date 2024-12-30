Chinese court rules on teenage murder case, fueling debate

(MENAFN) A Chinese tribunal imposes a life sentence on a teenager for murdering a fellow student, concluding a case that ignited widespread discussion about the handling of juvenile offenders.



In April, three boys under the age of 14 were accused of tormenting a 13-year-old classmate, identified as Wang, over an extended period before killing him in an abandoned greenhouse.



The disturbing incident, involving the use of a shovel to attack Wang before burying his body, brought significant public scrutiny to the legal treatment of minors implicated in severe crimes.



A court in northern Hebei province declares a teenager surnamed Zhang guilty of intentional homicide on Monday.



Another boy, surnamed Li, receives a 12-year prison sentence, while a third boy, surnamed Ma, is sentenced to correctional education after being deemed not directly involved in the harm to the victim.



In 2021, China reduces the minimum age of criminal responsibility from 14 to 12 for exceptional circumstances, including cases involving death caused by "exceptionally cruel methods."



The Hebei case is believed to be among the first to enforce the revised age threshold.

