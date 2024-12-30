Voting for Croatia's presidential election begins on Sunday

(MENAFN) for Croatia's presidential election began on Sunday at 7 a.m. local time (0600 GMT), with more than 3.7 million eligible voters across the country preparing to cast their ballots for the next president. The election is being closely watched, as it will determine who will lead the country for the next five years.



Recent have indicated that incumbent President Zoran Milanovic and Dragan Primorac, an independent candidate supported by the ruling Croatian Union, are the frontrunners, securing the top two spots out of the eight candidates running.



Croatia employs a majority voting system for its presidential election. If no candidate secures an outright majority in the first round, the two leading candidates will compete in a runoff scheduled for January 12. This system ensures that the elected president has the backing of a majority of voters, though a second round is often necessary to determine a clear winner.



In addition to the 6,650 polling stations across Croatia, voters will also have the option to cast their ballots abroad. A total of 105 polling stations have been set up in 38 countries to accommodate the Croatian diaspora. The president is elected for a five-year term and can be re-elected once.

