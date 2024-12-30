Qatar Received Over Five Million Visitors This Year
DOHA, Dec 30 (NNN-QNA) – Qatar Tourism, the regulatory body of the tourism sector, announced yesterday that, the country welcomed over five million visitors this year, marking a 25 percent increase in international arrivals compared to last year.
“Surpassing five million visitors is a landmark accomplishment for Qatar, bringing us closer to realising our vision of positioning the country as one of the world's fastest-growing, family-friendly premier destinations,” head of Qatar Tourism, Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, said.
Al Kharji highlighted that, the sales of 10 million room nights in 2024, reflect the success of Qatar's tourism strategy.
He noted that, Qatar aims to nearly triple visitor numbers, double in-destination spending, and increase tourism's contribution to GDP to 10-12 percent.– NNN-QNA
