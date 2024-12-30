Housing Ministry Activates New October Transformer Station To Support Urban Growth

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) of Housing, Utilities, and New Urban Communities, Sherif El-Sherbiny, has announced the activation of the New October Transformer Station, located in New October City. With a capacity of 220/22/22 KV and a total current capacity of 375 MVA, the station has now entered service as part of the ministry's ongoing efforts to enhance infrastructure in new urban areas.

El-Sherbiny highlighted that the transformer station will serve a variety of purposes, including powering residential projects, industrial zones, and multiple land plots. He emphasized that this development is a key component of the ministry's efforts to improve services in new cities for both citizens and investors.

Mohamed Abdel-Maqsoud, Head of the New October City Authority, said that the transformer station will provide electricity to housing projects in the west airport area under the presidential initiative“Housing for All Egyptians,” as well as support industrial and logistical sectors in the city.

Abdel-Maqsoud reaffirmed the authority's commitment to implementing these projects in line with the highest quality standards and technical requirements. He stressed that the development aligns with the state's broader vision to foster industrial and logistical production while ensuring high-quality services for citizens benefiting from the“Housing for All Egyptians” initiative.

The transformer station, with an investment of approximately EGP 1bn, will not only support residential projects in the west airport area but also bolster the city's industrial and logistical zones. Abdel-Maqsoud emphasized the importance of adhering to project timelines and engineering standards to ensure that all developments are delivered efficiently and on schedule.



