Senate President Says Jordan Committed To Syria's Unity

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 29 (Petra) -- Senate President Faisal Fayez discussed Jordan's strong commitment to Syria's unity and stability, following the visit of of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi to Syria.The visit, which followed the Aqaba meeting that addressed developments in Syria and ways to restore security and stability, focused on strengthening Jordanian-Syrian relations.In an interview on the Russian (RT) channel, hosted by figure Salam Musafir, Fayez described Safadi's visit as crucial. He explained that the visit carried several important messages to the new leadership in Syria, particularly regarding the decisions made at the Aqaba meeting.The decisions included a call for a peaceful political transition in Syria, under the auspices of the United Nations and the Arab League and support for the Syrian people's choices.The visit underscored the importance of preserving Syria's unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty, ensuring the rights of all its citizens and creating a democratic system that reflects the diverse political and social forces within Syrian society.Fayez said Safadi carried a message condemning Israel's incursions into Syria's buffer zone, calling for the withdrawal of Israeli forces and urging the United Nations Security Council to take action to stop such violations.Addressing the timing of Safadi's visit, Fayez said Jordan's foreign policy is based on balanced consultations with Arab countries, including Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, Egypt and Iraq.Fayez noted that the Aqaba meeting, which included members of the Arab Ministerial Contact Committee, representatives from the Small Group on Syria and key international stakeholders such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France and the EU, set the foundation for Safadi's visit, which was not delayed but rather carefully coordinated with Arab partners.Fayez stressed that Jordanian-Syrian relations are "deeply rooted in history, dating back to the Emirate of Transjordan. These relations, based on mutual respect between the two peoples, have been strengthened by strong economic and trade ties since the early 20th century."Regarding the Syrian crisis, Fayez pointed out that the Aqaba meeting's outcomes remain valid despite the regime's change. He reiterated the need for Syria to cooperate with efforts to resolve the crisis.Fayez recalled that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had previously called for dialogue with the Syrian ousted President Bashar al-Assad to resolve the crisis but that the regime had not responded.Fayez discussed the current government's role in Syria, noting that although it is largely dominated by one political group, the law dictates that Syria is in a transitional phase.He mentioned that a national conference would be held in three months to discuss whether parliamentary elections would be held to represent all segments of Syrian society or whether a new constitution would be adopted.When asked about the nature of Syria's future government, Fayez expressed his personal opinion that a presidential system would be the most suitable for the country. He emphasised that the president should be elected by the people, regardless of sect, to ensure democratic legitimacy.Regarding the impact of the Syrian situation on Jordan, Fayez noted that Syria's proximity to Jordan means that instability in Syria would directly affect Jordan. He added that the security and stability of Syria are "crucial not only for Jordan but for the entire region."Fayez addressed the broader geopolitical implications of the Syrian crisis, referring to the tragic events of October 7, which resulted in significant destruction in Gaza.He lamented the devastation, with over 45,000 Palestinians killed by Israel and more than 100,000 injured and the destruction of Gaza's economy. He noted that although there remains resistance against Israeli occupation, the capabilities of groups like Hamas have been severely diminished since the escalation.