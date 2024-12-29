Life On Mars: As Elon Musk Envisions Colonising Mars, Netizens Start Discussing Who Will Govern

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Exchanging ideas with users on his social X (formerly known as Twitter) on the possible colonisation of Mars in the future and technicalities involved, Elon Musk said that he envisions the planet free from Earth-bound representation with direct democracy.

Replying to user Kaizen Asiedu's musings on how governance on colonised Mars would work, Musk said he“recommends direct democracy”.

“The Martians will decide how they are ruled. I recommend direct, rather than representative, democracy. Uncrewed Starships landing on Mars in ~2 years, perhaps with crewed versions passing near Mars , and crewed Starships heading there in ~4 years are all possible,” he wrote.

Asiedu has posed questions about the future governance of future colonised Mars, asking -“Once we colonize Mars, how should governance work? Should it be an extension of Earth's nations? e.g. each Earth nation has part of Mars? Something else?”

He also suggested Musk's SpaceX has a role to play, adding,“There's a Mars transfer window in Dec 2028/Jan 2029. SpaceX could send humans crewed to Mars then. Future is coming fast”

At time of writing Musk's post was viewed 14 million times and Aseidu's nearly 14.9 million. Both have generated a host of responses from netizens.

Further responding to another X user noting that while the timeline“is possible”, long term concern would be that the Starship heat tiles are not reusable. To which Musk said,“I am confident that we will figure out a fully reusable (technically, a high multi-flight reusable) heat shield in 2025.” (sic)

Musk has long been a proponent of the Mars colonisation project and in November blasted scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson for dismissing his ambitions.