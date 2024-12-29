China's First Homegrown Large Cruise Ship Receives 600,000 Tourists
12/29/2024 3:10:53 PM
China's first domestically built large cruise ship, Adora Magic
City, has completed 84 journeys and welcomed 600,000 tourists in
the first year of its commercial operation, according to Shanghai
Customs, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.
The ship embarked on its maiden voyage on Jan. 1 and gained
popularity among tourists, accounting for 40 percent of China's
international cruise market in 2024.
Over 3,000 passengers boarded the ship docking at Shanghai
Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal on Sunday for a six-day New
Year trip.
The cruise ship, 323.6 meters long, has a gross tonnage of
135,500 tonnes and can accommodate up to 5,246 passengers in 2,125
guest rooms.
With its long industrial chain and a high degree of
internationalization, the cruise industry is often called "the
golden industry that floats." Over 1,000 domestic and foreign
manufacturers were involved in building Adora Magic City.
Meanwhile, China's second homegrown large cruise ship is
expected to be delivered by the end of 2026 and will start
international journeys from Guangzhou in 2027.
