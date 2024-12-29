GCC Chief Tackles Recent Extraordinary Session With Lebanese FM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Dec 29 (KUNA) -- The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassim Al-Budaiwi discussed Sunday with the Lebanese Foreign Abdullah Bou Habib the results of the 46th extraordinary session of the Ministerial Council regarding the developments in the situation in Lebanon.

A statement by GCC General Secretariat said that the discussion took place during a phone call made by Al-Budaiwi with the Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib.

The statement added that during the call, the two reviewed the contents of the final statement of the meeting regarding the support of the GCC countries for Lebanon at this sensitive time, and the Council's renewal of its support for the Lebanese people and its backing to achieve security, stability and development.

Al-Budaiwi asserted importance on the GCC's firm positions regarding supporting Lebanon's sovereignty, security, stability and territorial integrity and the importance of implementing comprehensive structural political and economic reforms that ensure Lebanon overcomes its political and economic crisis.

The two sides also underlined the need to continue making efforts and cooperation in a way that enhances the security and stability of Lebanon and contributes to achieving development and prosperity for the Lebanese people. (end)

