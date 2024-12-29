PMAY Beneficiaries From MP’S Morena Thank PM Modi

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Dec 29 (IANS) Several public welfare schemes are being run by the Modi and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) is one of them. Under this scheme, eligible beneficiaries are given assistance by the government to build their houses. Morena district of Madhya Pradesh is also not untouched by this scheme.

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, one of the ambitious schemes of the Modi government, has transformed the lives of the people in Morena. They were forced to live in rented houses for the last several decades, but now they are living in their own houses, all thanks to the PMAY.

The beneficiaries thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this scheme. They said that whatever they earn, only their daily needs are fulfilled, in such a situation, their dream of having a pucca house in this life was fulfilled only due to Prime Minister Modi.

Beneficiary Mohammad Gulfam told IANS, "We live in a flat allotted to us under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Before this, we were living in a rented house for the last 15 years. Now it feels good to live in our own house."

Another beneficiary Shahid Ali said that he used to live in a rented house in the city earlier, but for the last four years, he has been living in the house he got under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. He is very grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this.

Beneficiary Anita said, "We live in the house provided under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Before this, we lived in a rented house for 25 years. Because of PM Modi, we got this house and we have been living here for three years."

Another beneficiary Mini Srivastava said that she has been living in the house she got under the PM Awas Yojana for the last four years. Before this, she used to live in a rented house for many years.“We have got this house because of PM Modi, we want to thank him from the bottom of our hearts. He has done a lot of good work for poor people like us,” she told IANS.

Pratap Singh, a beneficiary of the scheme, said that he had been living in a rented house for 25 years, but now he has his own house, which became possible due to PM Modi's scheme.