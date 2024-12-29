Both Jeju Air Black Boxes Found: Officials
Seoul: Both black boxes -- the flight data recorder and the cockpit voice recorder -- for Jeju Air flight 2216 have been found, a transport official said Sunday, after the Boeing 737-800 crashed on landing, killing 179 people.
"Regarding the black boxes, both the cockpit voice recorder and the flight data recorder have now been retrieved," deputy transport Minister Joo Jong-wan said at a briefing.
