KP Health Care Commission's Strides In Regulating Healthcare Services

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Regulating healthcare services is vital to ensuring quality and safety in the healthcare system of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The establishment of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Care Commission (KP HCC) in 2015 marked a significant step towards achieving these objectives. Governed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission Act, of 2015, the KP HCC operates as an autonomous body regulating public and private healthcare establishments to enhance care quality for the population.

The KP HCC's responsibilities include safeguarding individuals' rights to receive quality healthcare, combating quackery, and setting standards for various medical practices, encompassing both allopathic and alternative medicine. By registering and licensing healthcare establishments, the commission ensures that only qualified professionals deliver medical services.

According to the 2024 annual report compiled by Azm Rehman, Communication Officer at the KP HCC, over 700 healthcare establishments (HCEs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Newly Merged Districts (NMDs) were sealed due to non-compliance with the commission's established criteria. A significant number of these establishments were found to be operated by unqualified or non-certified healthcare providers.

Also Read: A Nation at an Impasse: Struggles for Peace in Kurram District

The report further highlighted that the commission received 885 complaints, resolving 802, while 83 remain under process. To date, over 4,600 healthcare establishments have been registered with the KP HCC, with 146 granted provisional licenses and 38 receiving full licenses, as noted by Azm.

Following the directives of the Chief Executive Officer of the KP HCC, Dr. Nadeem Akhtar, officers and senior officials of the commission are working tirelessly to ensure the public in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa receives the best possible healthcare services.

In conclusion, the health of the public is a priority that demands unwavering attention. The KP HCC is making commendable efforts to provide maximum facilities and ensure that the community receives the quality healthcare it deserves. Their dedication to resolving complaints and regulating healthcare establishments reflects their commitment to improving health services in the region.