Russian Naval Supply Routes In Crimea Virtually Destroyed - Ukrainian Navy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian naval logistics to support the existing grouping in Crimea has been virtually destroyed.

This was reported on national television by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, who addressed the question of the Russian Black Sea Fleet's losses this year, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Numbers are important, but the qualitative indicator is more significant. I don't mean directly the ships that Russia lost, but precisely those important stages that we can now consider completed. One of these stages is that the Russians, the Russian Black Sea Fleet, pulled out of Crimea. Another challenging stage is that the Russian naval supply routes that sustained their grouping in Crimea have been virtually destroyed,” he said.

Another such important stage is that the Sea of ​​Azov has been practically freed from Russia's warships, the spokesperson stressed.

“In fact, this is far from all that we have managed to do. But in any case, we are moving confidently, this year was quite difficult for us, but it was even more difficult for the Russians in the Azov and Black Sea region. And now they realize perfectly well that even the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov, even the Krasnodar Territory, are no longer such a reliable safe zone for the Russians, as we have proven this. And they are forced to take this into account, and of course, this significantly hinders their operations,” Pletenchuk noted.

He explained that this gives the Ukrainian Navy the opportunity to plan its missions ahead.

As reported, Pletenchuk previously stated that the shipbuilding industry in Russia is currently in a weak state.