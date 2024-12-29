AAP Trying To Get Bogus Names Added Even After Dec 23 Deadline: Delhi BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva claimed on Sunday that as part of AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal's "conspiracy to rig Assembly elections", his supporters are trying to get bogus names included in the electoral rolls even after the list was frozen on December 23.

Addressing persons, Sachdeva said that in the Narela constituency alone, over 2,000 people applied for new voter registration on December 24. Similarly, applications have been filed in various constituencies on December 25, 26, and 27.

Dismissing allegations that the BJP was involved in cancelling the voter ID of AAP MP Sanjay Singh's wife, Sachdeva said that the BJP does not engage in such low-level politics. "These allegations against the BJP are baseless and driven by personal disputes," he said.

Sachdeva revealed that two women, Madhu and Suresh Devi, who submitted the applications to cancel the voter ID of Sanjay Singh's wife have "family ties" with the AAP leader.

He asked Sanjay Singh to clarify the nature of these women's relations with him and his wife.

Sachdeva reiterated that the BJP has consistently highlighted Kejriwal's and the AAP's "involvement in the registration of illegal votes" in Delhi, presenting "substantial evidence" to back these claims.

With the updated voter list set to be released on January 6, 2025, Sachdeva said that the electoral roll was frozen on December 23 but despite this, applications for new voters have been submitted in every Assembly constituency in Delhi.

"This is not merely a coincidence but evidence of Arvind Kejriwal's manipulation plan affecting 70 constituencies. What is most surprising is that none of these applications belong to 18-20-year-olds; the applicants' age ranges from 30 to 48 years," he said.

Where did these voters, aged 30 to 80, suddenly appear ahead of the Assembly elections? asked the Delhi BJP President.

"The BJP sent a complaint to the Election Commission on Saturday and will be submitting another complaint," he said.

Sachdeva demanded immediate action to stop the "fake" voter registration practices going on in Delhi.

He noted that before the 2014 Assembly elections, 13 lakh new votes were registered and before the 2020 elections 9 lakh new votes were added. However, voter numbers did not increase significantly during the Lok Sabha elections and thereafter this time before Assembly elections.

The Delhi BJP President clarified that every Delhi citizen has the legitimate right to register to vote, but the BJP will not allow fraudulent registrations or voting.

Investigations will be conducted, and strict action will be taken against the officials and individuals involved in such scams, he said.